Ronson Chan (right), vice-chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, speaks at a briefing on a planned rally. Photo: Edmond So
Fate of protest by Hong Kong journalists’ groups hangs on approval from city’s No 2, after appeal against police ban
- Appeal board grants conditional ruling on Hong Kong Journalists Association event, which now hinges on permission from Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung
- Rally planned for Sunday centres on arrest of RTHK reporter involved in producing programme on July 21 Yuen Long mob attack
