Hong Kong /  Politics

Fate of protest by Hong Kong journalists’ groups hangs on approval from city’s No 2, after appeal against police ban

  • Appeal board grants conditional ruling on Hong Kong Journalists Association event, which now hinges on permission from Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung
  • Rally planned for Sunday centres on arrest of RTHK reporter involved in producing programme on July 21 Yuen Long mob attack

Topic |   Press freedom in Hong Kong
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 9:13pm, 13 Nov, 2020

