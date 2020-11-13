There are no clear guidelines for civil servants on what words and actions constitute a breach of oath. Photo: Nora Tam There are no clear guidelines for civil servants on what words and actions constitute a breach of oath. Photo: Nora Tam
There are no clear guidelines for civil servants on what words and actions constitute a breach of oath. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong civil servants should still be allowed to join legal rallies against government policies, says think tank led by pro-establishment heavyweight Jasper Tsang

  • Jasper Tsang also urges the administration to roll out clear guidelines on what words and actions constitute a breach of oath to allay civil servants’ concerns
  • Hong Kong Policy Research Institute also opposes any direct ban on civil servants’ online remarks against government policies

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 10:14pm, 13 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
There are no clear guidelines for civil servants on what words and actions constitute a breach of oath. Photo: Nora Tam There are no clear guidelines for civil servants on what words and actions constitute a breach of oath. Photo: Nora Tam
There are no clear guidelines for civil servants on what words and actions constitute a breach of oath. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE