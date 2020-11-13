There are no clear guidelines for civil servants on what words and actions constitute a breach of oath. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong civil servants should still be allowed to join legal rallies against government policies, says think tank led by pro-establishment heavyweight Jasper Tsang
- Jasper Tsang also urges the administration to roll out clear guidelines on what words and actions constitute a breach of oath to allay civil servants’ concerns
- Hong Kong Policy Research Institute also opposes any direct ban on civil servants’ online remarks against government policies
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
