Canada has announced a new pathway to permanent residency for Hong Kong youth. Photo: Shutterstock
Canada’s new immigration scheme for Hong Kong may result in many youngsters leaving city, experts say
- Canada on Thursday unveiled new rules to make it easier for young Hongkongers to study and work there, and eventually apply for permanent residency
- Immigration agency boss Benny Cheung says his firm has received several inquiries about the country’s latest scheme for the city’s educated youth
Topic | Canada
Canada has announced a new pathway to permanent residency for Hong Kong youth. Photo: Shutterstock