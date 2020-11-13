Both the Hong Kong Bar Association and the city’s Law Society have questioned the legality of a recent resolution from Beijing. Photo: Fung Chang Both the Hong Kong Bar Association and the city’s Law Society have questioned the legality of a recent resolution from Beijing. Photo: Fung Chang
Both the Hong Kong Bar Association and the city’s Law Society have questioned the legality of a recent resolution from Beijing. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Legal underpinnings of Beijing’s resolution on unseating lawmakers raises eyebrows among Hong Kong lawyers

  • Both the Law Society and the Bar Association, together representing some 11,500 legal professionals, have questioned the legality of the move
  • Pro-establishment convenor Martin Liao, however, maintains the resolution enjoys ‘constitutional status’ by virtue of being handed down by top lawmaking body

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Chris LauNatalie Wong
Chris Lau and Natalie Wong

Updated: 11:32pm, 13 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Both the Hong Kong Bar Association and the city’s Law Society have questioned the legality of a recent resolution from Beijing. Photo: Fung Chang Both the Hong Kong Bar Association and the city’s Law Society have questioned the legality of a recent resolution from Beijing. Photo: Fung Chang
Both the Hong Kong Bar Association and the city’s Law Society have questioned the legality of a recent resolution from Beijing. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE