Both the Hong Kong Bar Association and the city’s Law Society have questioned the legality of a recent resolution from Beijing. Photo: Fung Chang
Legal underpinnings of Beijing’s resolution on unseating lawmakers raises eyebrows among Hong Kong lawyers
- Both the Law Society and the Bar Association, together representing some 11,500 legal professionals, have questioned the legality of the move
- Pro-establishment convenor Martin Liao, however, maintains the resolution enjoys ‘constitutional status’ by virtue of being handed down by top lawmaking body
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Both the Hong Kong Bar Association and the city’s Law Society have questioned the legality of a recent resolution from Beijing. Photo: Fung Chang