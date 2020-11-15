Barriers are set at the entrance to Polytechnic University, which has upped security since the anti-government protests there last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Tightened security, unease over new national security law, as Hong Kong campuses mark first anniversary of protest violence
- PolyU calls off screening of TV documentary on campus siege; Chinese University advises students not to break law
- Violent clashes between radical protesters, police during siege of PolyU a vivid memory for witnesses
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Barriers are set at the entrance to Polytechnic University, which has upped security since the anti-government protests there last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen