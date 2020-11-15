Barriers are set at the entrance to Polytechnic University, which has upped security since the anti-government protests there last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Barriers are set at the entrance to Polytechnic University, which has upped security since the anti-government protests there last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Barriers are set at the entrance to Polytechnic University, which has upped security since the anti-government protests there last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Tightened security, unease over new national security law, as Hong Kong campuses mark first anniversary of protest violence

  • PolyU calls off screening of TV documentary on campus siege; Chinese University advises students not to break law
  • Violent clashes between radical protesters, police during siege of PolyU a vivid memory for witnesses

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 8:53am, 15 Nov, 2020

