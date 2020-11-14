The Hong Kong government has said critics of the recent ousting of four opposition lawmakers are applying ‘double standards’. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong government lashes out at foreign critics of lawmakers’ disqualification, accusing them of sowing division between city and mainland
- Government says ‘foreign political figures’ are applying ‘double standards’ to Hong Kong, maintaining their countries would have done the same
- In separate response to city’s Law Society, government insists Beijing’s resolution on disqualifications reinforces ‘one country, two systems’
Topic | Hong Kong politics
The Hong Kong government has said critics of the recent ousting of four opposition lawmakers are applying ‘double standards’. Photo: Nora Tam