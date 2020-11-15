A pressing issue plaguing Hong Kong has been its housing shortfall. Photo: AFP A pressing issue plaguing Hong Kong has been its housing shortfall. Photo: AFP
A pressing issue plaguing Hong Kong has been its housing shortfall. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Speed up handling of land issues and unemployment, pro-Beijing heavyweight urges Hong Kong’s leader after mass exit of opposition lawmakers

  • Tam Yiu-chung, NPCSC delegate, says concern should be on ‘uncooperative’ bureaucrats instead of rubber-stamping legislature
  • He says remaining 41 pro-establishment lawmakers would do their best to pressure government on prioritising policies to help residents

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 12:42pm, 15 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A pressing issue plaguing Hong Kong has been its housing shortfall. Photo: AFP A pressing issue plaguing Hong Kong has been its housing shortfall. Photo: AFP
A pressing issue plaguing Hong Kong has been its housing shortfall. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE