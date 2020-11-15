Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung has described Beijing’s resolution as ‘constitutional, legal, and reasonable’. Photo: Nora Tam Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung has described Beijing’s resolution as ‘constitutional, legal, and reasonable’. Photo: Nora Tam
Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung has described Beijing’s resolution as ‘constitutional, legal, and reasonable’. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Mass resignation of opposition lawmakers irresponsible, says Hong Kong No 2 official

  • Unwise for the legislators to abandon their duty of monitoring the government, Matthew Cheung says
  • Financial secretary says Beijing’s resolution will help the legislature to resume normal operations

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 4:45pm, 15 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung has described Beijing’s resolution as ‘constitutional, legal, and reasonable’. Photo: Nora Tam Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung has described Beijing’s resolution as ‘constitutional, legal, and reasonable’. Photo: Nora Tam
Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung has described Beijing’s resolution as ‘constitutional, legal, and reasonable’. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE