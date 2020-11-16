Jasper Tsang made the comments in an interview by former lawmaker Emily Lau. Photo: Dickson Lee
Doubtful Hong Kong opposition lawmakers who quit can run again, says ex-president of legislature
- Electoral officials can be expected to take into consideration central government’s criticism of resignations when screening candidacies, Jasper Tsang says
- Pro-establishment legislators set to face greater public scrutiny, he warns, adding administration should not take the bloc for granted
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Jasper Tsang made the comments in an interview by former lawmaker Emily Lau. Photo: Dickson Lee