Jasper Tsang made the comments in an interview by former lawmaker Emily Lau. Photo: Dickson Lee
Doubtful Hong Kong opposition lawmakers who quit can run again, says ex-president of legislature

  • Electoral officials can be expected to take into consideration central government’s criticism of resignations when screening candidacies, Jasper Tsang says
  • Pro-establishment legislators set to face greater public scrutiny, he warns, adding administration should not take the bloc for granted

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 8:06pm, 16 Nov, 2020

