Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, addressed the summit via video. Photo: YouTube
Top Beijing official tells Hong Kong legal summit time has come to correct ‘misunderstandings’ over what city’s autonomy means
- Deputy director of state council office targets national education and civil servants’ oaths at event marking 30 years of Basic Law
- Zhang Xiaoming says some critics have deliberately tried to ‘mislead the public’
Topic | Hong Kong Basic Law
Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, addressed the summit via video. Photo: YouTube