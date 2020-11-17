Stalls at the Lunar New Year fair at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay in January 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Stalls at the Lunar New Year fair at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay in January 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Stalls at the Lunar New Year fair at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay in January 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong opposition group accuses officials of political censorship over withholding of its bids for stalls at Lunar New Year fair

  • Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China says it was stopped from registering for three stalls it had successfully bid for on Tuesday morning
  • But alliance secretary Richard Tsoi says he was later told the bid was accepted and the deal should be signed at 5.30pm

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Zoe LowJeffie Lam
Zoe Low and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 5:57pm, 17 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Stalls at the Lunar New Year fair at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay in January 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Stalls at the Lunar New Year fair at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay in January 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Stalls at the Lunar New Year fair at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay in January 2020. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE