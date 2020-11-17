13:20

Hong Kong protests – China's Rebel City: Part 1 – Marching into the Unknown

Hong Kong

Watch ‘China’s Rebel City’ – no-holds-barred documentary on Hong Kong protests

  • Four-part account of 2019’s tumultuous events features expertise and ground-zero reporting from SCMP’s award-winning journalists
  • Production draws on hundreds of hours of Post footage and released to coincide with anniversary of PolyU siege, one of the most violent episodes of last year’s unrest

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters
Updated: 7:36pm, 17 Nov, 2020

