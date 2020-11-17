Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng (left) greets former Basic Law Committee member Qiao Xiaoyang at a legal summit on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Ex-officials say Beijing has not run out of ‘patience’ with Hong Kong, but point to mainland’s ultimate authority over city
- Speaking at a legal conference, the two former officials note that Beijing should not be seen as sharing power with the local government
- The two also maintain Hong Kong’s Basic Law should be viewed as being related, and subordinate, to China’s constitution
Topic | Hong Kong politics
