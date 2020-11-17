Among the basic principles set by those drafting the Basic Law pre-1997 was that Hong Kong could be never be fully autonomous. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong legal expert salutes mammoth undertaking from Beijing legal team to comb through every Hong Kong law for 1997 handover
- Zhang Yong challenges what he calls enduring misconceptions surrounding the 1997 handover at the Basic Law 30th Anniversary Legal Summit
- Vice-chairman of the Basic Law Committee lays out the painstaking preparations made ahead of Hong Kong’s return to China
Topic | Hong Kong Basic Law
Among the basic principles set by those drafting the Basic Law pre-1997 was that Hong Kong could be never be fully autonomous. Photo: Sun Yeung