Hong Kong /  Politics

Mainland legal expert calls for increased education on national security amid rise in anti-China sentiment in Hong Kong

  • Professor Han Dayuan, of Renmin University, says that while the opposition can criticise government policies, recognition of Beijing’s sovereignty is ‘prerequisite’
  • Separately, former liaison office legal chief says Hong Kong failed to take action on national security, so ‘the central government had to take action’

Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 10:13pm, 17 Nov, 2020

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, holds a copy of the new national security law at a news conference in June. Photo: Bloomberg
