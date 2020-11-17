Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive, holds a copy of the new national security law at a news conference in June. Photo: Bloomberg
Mainland legal expert calls for increased education on national security amid rise in anti-China sentiment in Hong Kong
- Professor Han Dayuan, of Renmin University, says that while the opposition can criticise government policies, recognition of Beijing’s sovereignty is ‘prerequisite’
- Separately, former liaison office legal chief says Hong Kong failed to take action on national security, so ‘the central government had to take action’
Topic | Hong Kong politics
