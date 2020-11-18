A woman walks past a Yellow Factory store in Mong Kok. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong mask manufacturer suspends business after being accused of possibly violating national security law over design and packaging of products
- Yellow Factory says on its Facebook page it has no intention of falling foul of law, and its retail and online shops will remain suspended ‘temporarily’
- It used wordings in its products that resembled protest slogans, drawing ire of pro-Beijing media which accused it of trying to ‘incite hatred and violence’
