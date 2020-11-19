An intelligence alliance made up of the United States, Britain and three other countries has issued a statement condemning Beijing’s approach to the Hong Kong legislature. Photo: Dickson Lee An intelligence alliance made up of the United States, Britain and three other countries has issued a statement condemning Beijing’s approach to the Hong Kong legislature. Photo: Dickson Lee
‘Five Eyes’ alliance demands Beijing withdraw its ruling on Hong Kong lawmakers, declaring resolution an attempt to silence critics

  • US and allies describe Beijing’s move, triggering the removal of four opposition legislators, as part of silencing campaign
  • Hong Kong officials earlier questioned overseas motives in criticising Beijing, accused unspecified nations of having ‘double standards’

Updated: 2:11pm, 19 Nov, 2020

