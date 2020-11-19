Former opposition lawmakers (from left) Eddie Chu, Raymond Chan and Ted Hui appear at West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee Former opposition lawmakers (from left) Eddie Chu, Raymond Chan and Ted Hui appear at West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Former opposition lawmakers (from left) Eddie Chu, Raymond Chan and Ted Hui appear at West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong / Politics

Former Hong Kong lawmakers arrested over ‘noxious’ fumes in Legco have cases delayed until after ruling on constitutional question

  • West Kowloon Court grants defence’s request to postpone lawmakers’ trial until a similar case currently before the Court of Final Appeal is concluded
  • The other case, also brought by an ex-lawmaker, questions the legality of prosecuting a Legco member under the body’s powers and privileges ordinance

Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:52pm, 19 Nov, 2020

