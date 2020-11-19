Former opposition lawmakers (from left) Eddie Chu, Raymond Chan and Ted Hui appear at West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Former Hong Kong lawmakers arrested over ‘noxious’ fumes in Legco have cases delayed until after ruling on constitutional question
- West Kowloon Court grants defence’s request to postpone lawmakers’ trial until a similar case currently before the Court of Final Appeal is concluded
- The other case, also brought by an ex-lawmaker, questions the legality of prosecuting a Legco member under the body’s powers and privileges ordinance
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Former opposition lawmakers (from left) Eddie Chu, Raymond Chan and Ted Hui appear at West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee