The 12 fugitives have been detained in mainland China since late August. Photo: Dickson Lee
Families receive long-awaited letters from Hong Kong fugitives held in Shenzhen but doubts remain, group says
- Seven families receive handwritten letters, with the senders saying they are in good condition and receiving good care
- Concern group says families are relieved after receiving the news they had longed for, but dubious authenticity of letters has added to their worries
Topic | Hong Kong politics
