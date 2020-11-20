20:00

Hong Kong protests – China's Rebel City: Part 2 – Battle Lines Drawn

Hong Kong protests – China's Rebel City: Part 2 – Battle Lines Drawn

Hong Kong /  Politics

‘China’s Rebel City’: watch part two of SCMP’s unflinching Hong Kong protests documentary

  • The Post releases the second of its exhaustive four-part account of the unrest that pushed Hong Kong to the brink last year
  • Hour-long production on the city’s greatest upheaval of the post-handover era draws on SCMP’s frontline footage and its award-winning journalism

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 2:19pm, 20 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP

20:00

Hong Kong protests – China's Rebel City: Part 2 – Battle Lines Drawn

Hong Kong protests – China's Rebel City: Part 2 – Battle Lines Drawn

READ FULL ARTICLE