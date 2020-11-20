20:00
Hong Kong protests – China's Rebel City: Part 2 – Battle Lines Drawn
‘China’s Rebel City’: watch part two of SCMP’s unflinching Hong Kong protests documentary
- The Post releases the second of its exhaustive four-part account of the unrest that pushed Hong Kong to the brink last year
- Hour-long production on the city’s greatest upheaval of the post-handover era draws on SCMP’s frontline footage and its award-winning journalism
Topic | Hong Kong protests
20:00
Hong Kong protests – China's Rebel City: Part 2 – Battle Lines Drawn