Questions have been raised about Hong Kong’s future after Beijing heaped praise on its neighbour Shenzhen. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong must shun political strife and seize role in China, says former Beijing official overseeing city affairs
- Ex-official at Beijing agency overseeing Hong Kong affairs urges city to turn its back on political chaos and seize opportunities from China’s development
- Calling on Hong Kong society to avoid ‘whirlpool of politicisation’, Xu Ze says its best path is via forming close relationships with its mainland neighbours
Topic | Hong Kong politics
