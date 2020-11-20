Questions have been raised about Hong Kong’s future after Beijing heaped praise on its neighbour Shenzhen. Photo: Sun Yeung Questions have been raised about Hong Kong’s future after Beijing heaped praise on its neighbour Shenzhen. Photo: Sun Yeung
Questions have been raised about Hong Kong’s future after Beijing heaped praise on its neighbour Shenzhen. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong must shun political strife and seize role in China, says former Beijing official overseeing city affairs

  • Ex-official at Beijing agency overseeing Hong Kong affairs urges city to turn its back on political chaos and seize opportunities from China’s development
  • Calling on Hong Kong society to avoid ‘whirlpool of politicisation’, Xu Ze says its best path is via forming close relationships with its mainland neighbours

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 8:59pm, 20 Nov, 2020

