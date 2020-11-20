The Legislative Council’s remaining members on Friday approved funding for a new office dealing with Greater Bay Area affairs. Photo: Nora Tam The Legislative Council’s remaining members on Friday approved funding for a new office dealing with Greater Bay Area affairs. Photo: Nora Tam
The Legislative Council’s remaining members on Friday approved funding for a new office dealing with Greater Bay Area affairs. Photo: Nora Tam
Remaining Hong Kong lawmakers approve funding for new Greater Bay Area office, shoot down proposal to pay for poverty researcher

  • In its second meeting since the mass resignation of the opposition camp, the Legislative Council approved more than HK$95 million in funding for the new body
  • Members, however, criticised a proposal to spend up to HK$187,150 a month on a poverty researcher, calling the position’s expense ironic

Updated: 8:50pm, 20 Nov, 2020

