The stakes for Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s policy address there are especially high. Photo: Felix Wong The stakes for Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s policy address there are especially high. Photo: Felix Wong
The stakes for Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s policy address there are especially high. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s postponement of policy address has ratcheted up anticipation – and the potential for disappointment

  • Analysts wonder whether Carrie Lam’s flagship annual address can deliver initiatives capable of firing up a disaffected, pandemic-weary public
  • The unprecedented decision to postpone the speech to take meetings on the mainland has only increased the pressure to deliver

Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2020
Gary CheungTony Cheung
Gary Cheung and Tony Cheung

Updated: 10:09am, 24 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The stakes for Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s policy address there are especially high. Photo: Felix Wong The stakes for Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s policy address there are especially high. Photo: Felix Wong
The stakes for Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s policy address there are especially high. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE