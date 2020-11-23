23:45

Hong Kong protests – China's Rebel City: Part 3 – Hong Kong on Fire

Hong Kong /  Politics

‘China’s Rebel City’: watch the third instalment of SCMP’s unflinching Hong Kong protests documentary

  • The Post releases the third of its exhaustive four-part account of the unrest that pushed the city to the brink last year
  • Hour-long production on the city’s greatest upheaval of the post-handover era draws on SCMP’s frontline footage and its award-winning journalism

SCMP Reporter
Updated: 7:51pm, 23 Nov, 2020

