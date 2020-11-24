A year after their sweeping victory at the district council elections, opposition members hold a press briefing. Photo: Dickson Lee
They swept last year’s district council polls. That victory glow has since faded – Hong Kong’s opposition and its municipal-level struggles
- Discord between district councillors and officials symbolic of city’s wider political strife, with meetings ending in walkouts or gridlock
- Opposition accuses government of stonewalling efforts, while rivals say the camp only has itself to blame for its confrontational stance
