Britain is set to review its arrangements for its judges sitting on Hong Kong’s top court (pictured). Photo: EPA-EFE Britain is set to review its arrangements for its judges sitting on Hong Kong’s top court (pictured). Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain to review arrangements for judges sitting on Hong Kong’s top court amid ‘retribution against political opposition’ in city

  • The revelation was made in a new report from Britain’s foreign secretary on the situation in Hong Kong
  • The report cited both the national security law and a recent controversial resolution from Beijing as ‘substantive breaches’ of the Sino-British Joint Declaration

Victor Ting
Updated: 2:05am, 24 Nov, 2020

