Britain is set to review its arrangements for its judges sitting on Hong Kong’s top court (pictured). Photo: EPA-EFE
Britain to review arrangements for judges sitting on Hong Kong’s top court amid ‘retribution against political opposition’ in city
- The revelation was made in a new report from Britain’s foreign secretary on the situation in Hong Kong
- The report cited both the national security law and a recent controversial resolution from Beijing as ‘substantive breaches’ of the Sino-British Joint Declaration
Topic | Hong Kong Basic Law
