Chief Executive Carrie Lam at her weekly media briefing on Tuesday. Photo: May Tse
Greater Bay Area to take centre stage in policy address, sources say, but new initiatives on hold until Hong Kong infections fall

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam says 200 new policy initiatives to be included in annual address
  • But despite focus on bay area scheme, implementing new cross-border measures depends on reaching zero untraced coronavirus cases

Tony Cheung , Lilian Cheng and Gary Cheung

24 Nov, 2020

