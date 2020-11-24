Chief Executive Carrie Lam at her weekly media briefing on Tuesday. Photo: May Tse
Greater Bay Area to take centre stage in policy address, sources say, but new initiatives on hold until Hong Kong infections fall
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam says 200 new policy initiatives to be included in annual address
- But despite focus on bay area scheme, implementing new cross-border measures depends on reaching zero untraced coronavirus cases
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2020
Chief Executive Carrie Lam at her weekly media briefing on Tuesday. Photo: May Tse