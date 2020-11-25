After a postponement of more than a month, Hong Kong’s chief executive will deliver her annual policy address on Wednesday morning to set out plans for the coming year before anow bereft of any opposition lawmakers.

Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor has pledged to roll out 200 new initiatives, with sources saying theintegration plan will be the centrepiece.

But she also warned these could only proceed if the city achieved zero unlinked coronavirus infections, as afourth wave ravages Hong Kong, withrecorded on Tuesday.

The policy address, originally slated for October 14, was abruptly postponed by Lam just two days before the date. She then went to Shenzhen for its 40th anniversary celebrations to mark the opening up of the special economic zone. Lam said she needed more time to secure opportunities from the mainland for Hong Kong’s economic recovery amid the gloom of the pandemic.