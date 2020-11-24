The government’s anti-mask law is before the Court of Final Appeal this week. Photo: AFP The government’s anti-mask law is before the Court of Final Appeal this week. Photo: AFP
The government’s anti-mask law is before the Court of Final Appeal this week. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: deployment of ‘nuclear power’ emergency law for mask ban goes to Court of Final Appeal

  • Group of ex-lawmakers in last-ditch challenge of Hong Kong government’s decision to impose anti-mask law using colonial-era legislation
  • Prohibition on Face Covering Regulation introduced at height of protests in October 2019 to ban wearing of masks at all public gatherings

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 5:54pm, 24 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The government’s anti-mask law is before the Court of Final Appeal this week. Photo: AFP The government’s anti-mask law is before the Court of Final Appeal this week. Photo: AFP
The government’s anti-mask law is before the Court of Final Appeal this week. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE