Chief Executive Carrie Lam gives her policy address in the Legislative Council Chamber on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong policy address key takeaways: cutting through Carrie Lam’s 30,000-word blueprint to put city ‘back on track’
- As expected, Greater Bay Area integration featured heavily in the address, as did the city’s constitutional order
- Lam also spoke of a ‘zero infection’ target necessary for reopening the border amid the Covid-19 pandemic
