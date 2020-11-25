Chief Executive Carrie Lam gives her policy address in the Legislative Council Chamber on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang Chief Executive Carrie Lam gives her policy address in the Legislative Council Chamber on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong policy address key takeaways: cutting through Carrie Lam’s 30,000-word blueprint to put city ‘back on track’

  • As expected, Greater Bay Area integration featured heavily in the address, as did the city’s constitutional order
  • Lam also spoke of a ‘zero infection’ target necessary for reopening the border amid the Covid-19 pandemic

Joyce Ng
Updated: 5:27pm, 25 Nov, 2020

