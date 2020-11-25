Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives at the Legislative Council chamber to deliver her policy address on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader pledges to rebuild confidence and restore trust in long-awaited policy address
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam vows changed future for city convulsed by political and economic upheaval
- But in speech heavily focused on politics, she warns Hong Kong is a weak link in national security
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2020
