Hong Kong lawmakers struggled to stay awake during Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s policy address. Photo: Reuters Hong Kong lawmakers struggled to stay awake during Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s policy address. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong

Naps, hairy crabs inject drama into Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s 2½-hour policy address

  • With no opposition and a captive audience, chief executive makes most of her time in Legislative Council
  • Ministers repeatedly seen falling asleep, while one lawmaker was spotted ordering HK$9,600 worth of hairy crabs

Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2020
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 10:06pm, 25 Nov, 2020


