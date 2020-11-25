The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge connecting to mainland China. Photo: Winson Wong The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge connecting to mainland China. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader lays out steps to better link city with rest of Greater Bay Area

  • Airport Authority to acquire more shares in Zhuhai Airport, a smaller facility catering to domestic travel, to boost aviation sector
  • Government to support scheme for companies to hire and place 2,000 university graduates to work, among other measures

Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2020
Tony Cheung
Updated: 9:37pm, 25 Nov, 2020

