The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge connecting to mainland China. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong leader lays out steps to better link city with rest of Greater Bay Area
- Airport Authority to acquire more shares in Zhuhai Airport, a smaller facility catering to domestic travel, to boost aviation sector
- Government to support scheme for companies to hire and place 2,000 university graduates to work, among other measures
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2020
