Zhuhai airport to take centre stage in furthering Hong Kong’s aviation ambitions in Greater Bay Area, Carrie Lam says in policy address

  • Hong Kong leader says the operator of city airport will inject more equity into small mainland operation to build a ‘world-class aviation cluster’ in the region
  • She also unveils policies to improve cross-border connectivity, including land-to-air passenger transfers and bay area helicopter services

Danny Lee and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 9:17pm, 25 Nov, 2020

Zhuhai airport will assume a key role in propelling Hong Kong’s growing aviation ambitions in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Roy Issa
