Carson Tsang, a 17-year-old Form Six student, believes staying in Hong Kong is the best option for him. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

From excitement to ‘better than nothing’ and youthful scepticism: Hongkongers react to Carrie Lam’s new policies

  • Measures to pave the way for business expansion into Greater Bay Area welcomed, but olive branch to young protesters less well-received
  • Needy families and the unemployed eager for subsidies, but outlook remains grim

Kathleen Magramo , Kanis Leung , Zoe Low and Chris Lau

Updated: 10:15pm, 25 Nov, 2020

