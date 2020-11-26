Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam gives her annual policy address in front of seats once occupied by opposition members. Photo: AFP Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam gives her annual policy address in front of seats once occupied by opposition members. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam gives her annual policy address in front of seats once occupied by opposition members. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader outlines steps to move city beyond political chaos of past year

  • Carrie Lam says changes will be made to oath-taking laws to align them with Beijing’s recent resolution that led to unseating of opposition legislators
  • Liberal studies for older students will also be reformed, but no mention of extending voting to Hong Kong residents living in mainland China

Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2020
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 2:06am, 26 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam gives her annual policy address in front of seats once occupied by opposition members. Photo: AFP Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam gives her annual policy address in front of seats once occupied by opposition members. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam gives her annual policy address in front of seats once occupied by opposition members. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE