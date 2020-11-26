Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam gives her annual policy address in front of seats once occupied by opposition members. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong leader outlines steps to move city beyond political chaos of past year
- Carrie Lam says changes will be made to oath-taking laws to align them with Beijing’s recent resolution that led to unseating of opposition legislators
- Liberal studies for older students will also be reformed, but no mention of extending voting to Hong Kong residents living in mainland China
