Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam speaks to the media following her annual policy address on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Big bang or damp squib? Why Hong Kong leader’s 2020 policy address may not really be the confidence booster a weary city needs
- Chief executive rolled out extensive details for her blueprint, spanning gamut of ideas from Greater Bay Area to dental work for elderly
- But analysts say unlike her previous announcements, this year’s speech left many questions unanswered and lacked eye-catching initiatives
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2020
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam speaks to the media following her annual policy address on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg