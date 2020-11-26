Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam speaks to the media following her annual policy address on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam speaks to the media following her annual policy address on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam speaks to the media following her annual policy address on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Politics

Big bang or damp squib? Why Hong Kong leader’s 2020 policy address may not really be the confidence booster a weary city needs

  • Chief executive rolled out extensive details for her blueprint, spanning gamut of ideas from Greater Bay Area to dental work for elderly
  • But analysts say unlike her previous announcements, this year’s speech left many questions unanswered and lacked eye-catching initiatives

Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2020
Gary Cheung
Gary Cheung

Updated: 8:16am, 26 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam speaks to the media following her annual policy address on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam speaks to the media following her annual policy address on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam speaks to the media following her annual policy address on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE