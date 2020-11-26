Hong Kong firms which employ graduates for roles in southern Chinese cities such as Shenzhen will be entitled to have their wage bill subsidised. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warns against anti-mainland China stigma over policy address’ youth job scheme
- Lam responds to criticism of a new employment scheme offering subsidies for recruiting Hong Kong graduates and sending them over the border to work
- Chief executive says attempts to discredit economic integration with the mainland will only bring harm to the city
Topic | Carrie Lam
Hong Kong firms which employ graduates for roles in southern Chinese cities such as Shenzhen will be entitled to have their wage bill subsidised. Photo: Xinhua