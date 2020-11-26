Carrie Lam has been able to speak to Legco without the usual volley of criticism after the opposition bloc quit en masse this month. Photo: Felix Wong Carrie Lam has been able to speak to Legco without the usual volley of criticism after the opposition bloc quit en masse this month. Photo: Felix Wong
Carrie Lam has been able to speak to Legco without the usual volley of criticism after the opposition bloc quit en masse this month. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam declares ‘return of peace’ to Legco, restored faith in political system after Beijing’s lawmakers ruling

  • Chief executive says her levels of confidence in relationship between government, legislature have been restored after Beijing resolution
  • Stamp duty abolition for commercial property would not have been part of policy address with opposition bloc still in place, Lam says

Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2020
Chris LauNatalie WongLilian Cheng
Chris Lau , Natalie Wong and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 6:32pm, 26 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Carrie Lam has been able to speak to Legco without the usual volley of criticism after the opposition bloc quit en masse this month. Photo: Felix Wong Carrie Lam has been able to speak to Legco without the usual volley of criticism after the opposition bloc quit en masse this month. Photo: Felix Wong
Carrie Lam has been able to speak to Legco without the usual volley of criticism after the opposition bloc quit en masse this month. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE