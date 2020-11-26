19:35
Hong Kong protests – China's Rebel City: Part 4 – Protests Muzzled
‘China’s Rebel City’: watch part four of SCMP’s unflinching Hong Kong protests documentary
- The Post releases the final episode of its exhaustive four-part series of the unrest that pushed the city to the brink last year
- Hour-long production on Hong Kong’s greatest upheaval of the post-handover era draws on SCMP’s frontline footage and its award-winning journalism
