Hong Kong protests – China's Rebel City: Part 4 – Protests Muzzled

Hong Kong /  Politics

‘China’s Rebel City’: watch part four of SCMP’s unflinching Hong Kong protests documentary

  • The Post releases the final episode of its exhaustive four-part series of the unrest that pushed the city to the brink last year
  • Hour-long production on Hong Kong’s greatest upheaval of the post-handover era draws on SCMP’s frontline footage and its award-winning journalism

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 7:20pm, 26 Nov, 2020

