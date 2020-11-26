Nine green groups in Hong Kong are urging the government to withdraw its Lantau Tomorrow Vision project. Photo: Felix Wong Nine green groups in Hong Kong are urging the government to withdraw its Lantau Tomorrow Vision project. Photo: Felix Wong
Nine green groups in Hong Kong are urging the government to withdraw its Lantau Tomorrow Vision project. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong officials withdraw funding requests for 14 top government jobs, saving HK$29 million a year

  • Positions with responsibility for railway safety, waste reduction and recycling initiatives, and boosting land supply among the jobs withdrawn
  • Environmental activists accuse government of withdrawing funding requests from Legco committee so massive Lantau project can move up agenda

Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2020
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 9:38pm, 26 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Nine green groups in Hong Kong are urging the government to withdraw its Lantau Tomorrow Vision project. Photo: Felix Wong Nine green groups in Hong Kong are urging the government to withdraw its Lantau Tomorrow Vision project. Photo: Felix Wong
Nine green groups in Hong Kong are urging the government to withdraw its Lantau Tomorrow Vision project. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE