The Hong Kong secondary school course that vexes Beijing is headed for a makeover but will it spell the end of critical thinking among students?

  • The government’s plan to overhaul a mandatory subject for older students that has been blamed by pro-establishment figures for radicalising youth
  • While some veteran educators agree changes are needed, they also fear the reforms will destroy a programme that’s given teenagers key tools to interpret the world

Chan Ho-him , Chris Lau and Kanis Leung

Updated: 8:21am, 28 Nov, 2020

