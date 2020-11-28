Illustration: Henry Wong
The Hong Kong secondary school course that vexes Beijing is headed for a makeover but will it spell the end of critical thinking among students?
- The government’s plan to overhaul a mandatory subject for older students that has been blamed by pro-establishment figures for radicalising youth
- While some veteran educators agree changes are needed, they also fear the reforms will destroy a programme that’s given teenagers key tools to interpret the world
