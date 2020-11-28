People queue up to get tested for the coronavirus at Yau Ma Tei Community Centre. Photo: Xiaomei Chen People queue up to get tested for the coronavirus at Yau Ma Tei Community Centre. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
People queue up to get tested for the coronavirus at Yau Ma Tei Community Centre. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Coronavirus fourth wave: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam raises concerns over limitations of mandatory universal screening

  • Compulsory mass virus testing is seen by some pro-establishment politicians as the ultimate step to curb infections and resume cross-border travel
  • But city leader says forcefully adopting the approach in Hong Kong’s deeply divided society may create adverse effects

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 8:13pm, 28 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People queue up to get tested for the coronavirus at Yau Ma Tei Community Centre. Photo: Xiaomei Chen People queue up to get tested for the coronavirus at Yau Ma Tei Community Centre. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
People queue up to get tested for the coronavirus at Yau Ma Tei Community Centre. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE