The Mainland and Constitutional Affairs Bureau first felt the need for electoral reforms as many Hongkongers were stranded on the mainland because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Felix Wong
Plan to expand voting for Hong Kong residents living in mainland China may not take shape by next year, Chief Executive Carrie Lam says

  • Carrie Lam says her administration only came to know about the complexities involved in the process after floating the idea two months ago
  • If the scheme fails to materialise by next year, Lam says the government will proceed with other plans to improve the electoral process

Chris Lau and Cannix Yau

Updated: 10:47pm, 28 Nov, 2020

