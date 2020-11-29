James To, first elected to Hong Kong legislature in 1991, will continue his public service at the district council level. Photo: Dickson Lee James To, first elected to Hong Kong legislature in 1991, will continue his public service at the district council level. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Three Hong Kong opposition politicians explain why they turned their backs on Legislative Council – and where they go from here

  • Removal of four opposition lawmakers this month following a resolution by Beijing prompted all 15 of their colleagues to resign
  • James To, Fernando Cheung and Ip Kin-yuen speak about their decision to quit, the state of politics in Hong Kong and what lies ahead for them

Jeffie LamLilian ChengChan Ho-him
Jeffie Lam , Lilian Cheng and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 9:25am, 29 Nov, 2020

