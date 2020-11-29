Chief Executive Carrie Lam sits for an interview with the Post at the Government House in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang Chief Executive Carrie Lam sits for an interview with the Post at the Government House in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
Unapologetic over last year’s unrest and ready to get tough on the pandemic, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is ‘back to her old self’

  • In a wide-ranging interview with the Post, city leader says she ‘does not feel guilty’ about sparking last year’s protests, adding she has ‘regained confidence’ after low point
  • Vowing stricter anti-pandemic measures, Lam says she is weighing ‘whether the law can be enhanced to make certain things compulsory’

Yonden Lhatoo , Tony Cheung and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 8:39pm, 29 Nov, 2020

Chief Executive Carrie Lam sits for an interview with the Post at the Government House in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
