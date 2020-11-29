Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the Post at the Government House in Central on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
How do I relax? I don’t. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s life has no room for hobbies, only work
- Confessed workaholic Lam says she is too busy to take a break – or even spend time talking to her husband
- ‘I devote every minute of my time to work. There is so much work to do in Hong Kong’
Topic | Carrie Lam
Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the Post at the Government House in Central on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang