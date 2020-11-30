Carrie Lam sat down with the Post for a wide-ranging interview. Photo: Sam Tsang
Carrie Lam interview: Hong Kong’s leader in her own words on protests, political turmoil and what next for the city
- I do feel quite strongly that this is the time to really get tough, Lam on Covid-19 rule-breakers
- Protests: ‘I do not feel guilty. What wrong have I done? I introduced a piece of legislation for very good reasons’
Topic | Carrie Lam
