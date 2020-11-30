The national security law has brought stability and certainty back to society, says Hong Kong Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s justice minister takes aim at media over ‘unfair criticism’ of national security law
- Teresa Cheng says repeated claims that chief executive is assigning judges to cases are unfounded and the law has brought economic advantages to the city
- But head of journalists’ association warns that comments on controversial cases must not be made into a target
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
The national security law has brought stability and certainty back to society, says Hong Kong Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng. Photo: Nora Tam