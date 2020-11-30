The national security law has brought stability and certainty back to society, says Hong Kong Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng. Photo: Nora Tam The national security law has brought stability and certainty back to society, says Hong Kong Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s justice minister takes aim at media over ‘unfair criticism’ of national security law

  • Teresa Cheng says repeated claims that chief executive is assigning judges to cases are unfounded and the law has brought economic advantages to the city
  • But head of journalists’ association warns that comments on controversial cases must not be made into a target

Natalie Wong
Updated: 10:08pm, 30 Nov, 2020

