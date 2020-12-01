Carrie Lam told reporters on Tuesday that she would drop an attempt to extend anti-bribery legislation to cover the chief executive position. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Carrie Lam drops plan to extend Hong Kong’s anti-bribery laws to chief executive post, says amendment could create ‘difficult situations’ for city leaders
- The Post reported last year that Beijing was opposed to Lam’s election promise, which would extend laws that already cover ministers, civil servants
- Calls to address the issue first emerged in 2012, when then chief executive Donald Tsang was accused of accepting bribes from a businessman
